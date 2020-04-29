Menu
Mara Schiavocampo Tells Dr. Oz Why Food Isn’t Getting To Where It Needs To Be.
Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss what factors are contributing to this supply chain failure and what innovative solutions businesses are creating to deal with these challenges head-on.
56 minutes ago
Construction Work In Michigan To Resume May 7
Construction work in Michigan is set to resume on May 7 according to a spokeswoman for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.
Blue Angels Take a "Rain Check" on Detroit Flyover Today
The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's elite precision flight demonstration squadron has had to cancel it's planned flyover of Detroit today. However, the good news is they plan to reschedule their visit.
Lions Receiver, Wife To Donate Meals To Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital Thursday
Detroit Lions veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his wife, Jazmyn will provide 1,000 hot meals at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's A List Of Cases From Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System is providing a daily advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list of positive cases.
Michigan Congressman Justin Amash Announces Presidential Exploratory Committee
Justin Amash, a Republican-turned independent congressman from Michigan, announced Tuesday night that he is launching an exploratory committee for long-shot presidential bid as a Libertarian.
Michigan Home Decor Store Owner Uses Social Media To Keep Business Going
Business is booming at Redeemed Decor in Flushing, despite the fact the store has been closed for more than a month.
First Forecast Weather April 29, 2020 (Today)
Showers and thunderstorms continue today.
8 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 28, 2020 (Tonight)
Showers & storms begin this evening.
21 hours ago
Your Weather Today In Detroit for April 29, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The highest chance of rain is predicted on Wednesday at 58 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.47 inches.
Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April Moss
Don’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.
NASCAR Race At Charlotte Gets Green Light From Govenor
NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in attendance at the end of May unless health conditions deteriorate in the state, the governor of North Carolina said Tuesday.
Lions Give Seven Undrafted Rookies First Hand Look
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and his staff got to work quickly following the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday night, agreeing to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.
PGA Golf Without Fans Should Be Interesting
The PGA Tour set a target of June 8-14 at Colonial in Texas to resume its schedule, with no fans for at least a month.
Lions - Patricia Benefit From Senior Bowl Assignment
The Lions picked up two Senior Bowl alums in guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg.
Uber Eats Most Popular Orders During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Have you been ordering food while at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Uber Eats put together a list of some of the most popular dishes being delivered around the country.
Oakland U Rated Safest College in Michigan
The website YourLocalSecurity.com has ranked Oakland University the safest college in Michigan in it's "Safest College Campuses in America 2020".
The 3 Best Spots To Score Salads In Detroit
Got a hankering for salads? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad outlets in Detroit.
The 3 Best Spots to Score Pizza in Detroit
Looking to sample the best pizza around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Detroit to satisfy your cravings.
Detroit's 3 Best Spots To Score Low-Priced Vegetarian Eats
Looking for a mouthwatering vegetarian meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegetarian restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
BP Donates Jet Fuel To COVID-19 US Relief Efforts
Donations to FedEx Express and Alaska Airlines help speed delivery of personal protective equipment and other essential goods nationwide.
Fiat Chrysler Looking To Restart Production
U.S. automakers are looking to get back on track and start production.
Dr. Oz Asks Supermarket Guru Phil Lempert How The Pandemic Could Affect Our Meat Supply.
April 29, 2020 at 10:00 am
Clips from today’s show feature Dr. Oz’s interview with supermarket guru, Phil Lempert.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
