DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Since the Covid-19 crisis started, Henry Ford Hospital has treated and discharged a little over 1,700 patients. One of them, their very own, Dr. Scott Kaatz.

Kaatz was on his death bed earlier this month. Doctors say a new experimental treatment may have saved his life.

“We actually were able to give them blood from patients who recovered from covid, presumably from antibodies and all of them have had no complications and all of them are actually doing well,” said CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group Doctor Steven Kalkanis.

One of those patients doing well is Dr. Kaatz.

Staff cheered him on as he was wheeled out of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

But the weeks leading up to his release, were a nightmare.

Kalkanis said Kaatz was the first of 14 patients given the experimental convalescent plasma treatment. Prior to receiving it, staff didn’t think he would make it. On March 29, Kaatz fell ill with Covid-19, just a week later he was in the ICU.

A week after that on April 12, he was on a ventilator fighting for his life. After receiving several experimental treatments, including hydroxychloroquine in addition to the plasma, Kaatz started to improve.

“It’s really a success story for us here at Henry Ford,” said Kalkanis.

U.S. Federal Health Officials have not confirmed that the plasma or any experimental treatment is effective against Covid-19.

Now home and on the road to a full recovery, Kaatz received the ultimate welcome home experience

