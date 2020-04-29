Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Wednesday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.
- On Monday, Whitmer began laying out priorities for re-engaging the economy under the MI Safe Start Plan.
- Whitmer stated her number one priority remains the same: the health and safety of Michiganders and their families.
- On Friday, Whitmer said she plans to sign an executive order to open both residential and commercial construction by May 7.
As of Wednesday:
- Whitmer’s administration created the Child Care Relief Fund to provide direct, non-competitive grants to child care providers.
- Whitmer’s administration is expanding the workshare program to help employers retain their skilled employees.
- Whitmer sent a letter Wednesday calling on Congress to support Sen. Gary Peters’ Heroes Fund to provide hazard pay for frontline workers.
Here are Whitmer’s updates from Monday’s press conference:
- She signed an executive order to establish strategies to reduce exposure to Covid-19 for both customers and employees.
- She signed an executive order that extends validity of existing personal protection orders that would otherwise expire during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Her administration and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, in partnership with the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants announced Monday that businesses across Michigan are now able to apply for an additional $310 billion in Paycheck Protection Program Forgivable Loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
- Adults in Michigan have continued to find health insurance via The Healthy Michigan Plan.
Whitmer announced MI Safe Start which is a plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy.
- MI Safe Start Plan will take into account the various sectors of our economy, geographic and work place risk as well as our public health ability and work place protocols to mitigate that risk.
- MI Safe Start Plan will be incremental starting with work place types that pose less risk.
- The residential and commercial construction industry for example will likely be one of the first sectors to return to work.
- Her administration is carefully evaluating a number of industrial sectors for restart.
- Whitmer will be back at a future date to discuss her thinking on these sectors further.
Businesses will need to protect their employees through:
- Carefully monitoring employees for symptoms
- Instituting an array of social distancing techniques in the workplace
- Strengthening sanitation and hygiene
- Providing recommended protective equipment like masks and face shields
