Lions general manager Bob Quinn and his staff got to work quickly following the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday night, agreeing to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.

At least one undrafted rookie free agent has made the 53-man roster out of training camp in each of Quinn’s previous four seasons as GM. Three made the roster last season out of camp.

“Obviously, the draft picks are going to get an awesome chance to come in and make the team,” Quinn said after the draft. “We’ll have our normal training camp, hopefully, if not more. But the rookie free agents, they’re going to get the same exact opportunity.

“They’re going to come in, they’re going to hit the ground running and they’re going to have every chance to make our team and show us what they can do. Those guys are hungry for NFL spots, it’s really up to them. The guys we can acquire here in the next 24 hours as rookie free agents, they’re going to have to take the training very seriously, so they hit the ground running.

Here’s a closer look at the Lions’ undrafted rookie free agent class:

1. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington: Considered one of the top UDFAs following the conclusion of the draft, Bryant caught 52 passes for 825 yards for Washington last season.

2. Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn: Dinson played nickel corner and safety during his five seasons at Auburn. He was a team captain playing safety last season. He played in 48 career games with 214 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

3. Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame: A three-year starter and team captain in 2019, Elliott led the Irish with four interceptions as a junior, to go along with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups in 13 starts. He started all 13 games this past season and notched 49 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. 4. Bobby Price, S, Norfolk State: Price made 37 starts at safety in his college career and also ran track. He’s got terrific size and length, listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. 5. Luke Sellers, FB, South Dakota State: Sellers carried the ball just four times in his college career, but he’ll have the chance to make the roster because of his blocking ability.

6. Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn: Siposs, 27, played Aussie Rules football before attending Auburn. He averaged 43.8 yards per attempt, forcing 27 fair catches and placing 16 inside the 20-yard line (versus three touchbacks). 7. Steven Wirtel, LS, Iowa State: The Lions bring in competition for incumbent long snapper Don Muhlbach. Wirtel was one of the top long snapper prospects in this class.