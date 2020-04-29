WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Lions veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his wife, Jazmyn will provide 1,000 hot meals at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Food trucks will serve meals Thursday, April 30, during lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 8 to 9 p.m. in the hospital’s parking lot.
“We are so inspired by the courage shown by the men and women on the front lines across our nation. They work tirelessly to do all that they can to help and care for the people while risking their own health,” the Joneses said.
Additionally, the Joneses are donating 250 cakes from their Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Troy.
