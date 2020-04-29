FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) — Business is booming at Redeemed Decor in Flushing, despite the fact the store has been closed for more than a month.

“We closed our doors in March and I started offering curbside only for the month of April and our sales are actually 30% for the month of April than they’ve been in the past and that’s with our doors closed, which is amazing,” said owner Sarah Brackenridge.

She has been in the home decor business for six years, starting with a store in Grand Blanc before moving to Flushing last November. Store merchandise comes from 25 handpicked vendors.

“They do furniture, signs, faux flowers, succulents, obviously,” Brackenridge said.

Merchandise sat unsold at the start of Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Brackenridge has done Facebook Live sales before, mainly for end of season clearance and DIY projects. But after the stay at home order, she looked ways to stay in business.

“People are sitting inside their house and wanting to decorate, looking at things that need to be updated. They like the idea of curbside, no contact pickup,” said Brackenridge.

That’s how her Facebook Live storewide sales began, with events taking place every Saturday.

“I think people are just really wanting to support small businesses right now, they know that this could make or break a small business and we’ve had so many people just say, hey we’ll do anything to support you and keep you there and I think that’s huge part of it,” Brackenridge said.

She hopes to reopen her actual store sometime next month. When she does, she says she plans to keep doing her Facebook Live sales in some form.

“Now it’s kind of a weekly thing and every Saturday night at 8 p.m. we go live on our Facebook page and it’s fun and people can shop right in their pajamas, have a glass of wine and they still feel like they are still supporting the community even though they can’t come here,” Brackenridge said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.