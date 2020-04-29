  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Researchers over at NASA have joined the fight against Covid-19 in their own way.

Laboratory workers who normally craft spaceship parts, are now making ventilators.

It’s known as project vital.

More than 100 people at NASA managed to develop and test a ventilator prototype in just 37 days.

So far, they’re calling the mission a success.

Testing on this new ventilator is going well at a New York hospital.

Doctors say it delivers oxygen at higher pressures which is needed for Covid-19 patients.

