(CBS DETROIT) – Researchers over at NASA have joined the fight against Covid-19 in their own way.
Laboratory workers who normally craft spaceship parts, are now making ventilators.
It’s known as project vital.
More than 100 people at NASA managed to develop and test a ventilator prototype in just 37 days.
So far, they’re calling the mission a success.
Testing on this new ventilator is going well at a New York hospital.
Doctors say it delivers oxygen at higher pressures which is needed for Covid-19 patients.
