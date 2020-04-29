Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The highest chance of rain is predicted on Wednesday at 58 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.47 inches.
The coming days will also see mild temperatures, forecast to persist through Friday. Temperatures will make way for warmer weather from Saturday to Sunday, with a high of 75 degrees on Sunday.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Friday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 16 mph today but will weaken starting on Thursday.
