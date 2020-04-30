The feud between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls in the late 1980s and early ’90s has been well-documented, and it was rehashed again in ESPN’s new documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Bulls, “The Last Dance”. Episodes three and four of the series focused on the playoff battles between the two teams, and how the Bulls needed to overcome the Pistons in order to develop into champions. The series also touched on how the “Bad Boys” Pistons were purposely physical with Jordan and his teammates, and how they refused to shake hands with Chicago after Detroit got swept in the 1991 playoffs. This didn’t sit right with the Bulls, who finally got the best of the Pistons.