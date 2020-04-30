(CBS Detroit) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Michigan Capitol Building waving signs and caring firearms demanding to end the state ordered: “Stay At Home” Order.
Protesters’ placards read, “Shut down the lockdown,” ”No work no freedom,” and “Tyrants get the rope.”
Some people wore the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag as a cape. Others chanted, “Lock her up,” about the governor. Some wore President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats or carried signs supporting him.
Joni George of Flushing said, “The virus is here. It’s going to be here… it’s time to let people go back to work. That’s all there is to it.”
Whitmer said that Republicans “are acting as though we’re in the midst of a political problem. This is a public health crisis.” Commercial and residential construction will resume next week.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Whitmer needs allow routine medical visits and treatment, saying people with health problems, diabetes, and sickle cell disease are overdue for help.
“The one thing that I’m really calling on the governor and our hospitals and our doctors to work on are opening up the rest of the medical system. I think the day-to-day health care of a lot of Detroiters is being neglected,” Mayor Mike Duggan said.
Whitmer asked the Michigan legislature to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration, but the republican-led house refused as the house voted on party lines to deny the extension.
Restaurants could begin dine-in service on May 16, when bars, casinos, gyms, and other places of public accommodations also could reopen.
It is not a political issue, it is a civil rights issue. The press is turning it into a political issue by making sure the protesters are linked to Trump. Not only is this BS happening, but Pence is trying to sue a reporter…. you are watching our civil rights be trampled and not only are you not supporting those who are fighting against that, you are mired in the political quagmire so badly you can’t see straight.
are you saying there is no public health risk?
It’s minimal compared to many other risks.
Yes. There is no public health risk in the way you imply.
Though a little more contagious than the seasonal flu, the numbers are quite similar to the 2017-2018 flu. 50 to 60 million got it, and we had a similar death rate … no pandemic talk, no shelter in place, no shutting down of businesses, no sending doctors home.The media shouts out numbers like their unique… they’re not. The initial models were terribly inaccurate. But most of us skeptics have moved on. We’re looking at “motive” now. We all smell a rat. It’s time to wake up.
COVID-19:
US Cases: 1070032
Total Deaths: 63019
Case Fatality Rate COVID-19: 63,019 / 1,070,032 = 0.0588 = 5.8%
Seasonal Flu:
2018-2019 there were 35,500,000 seasonal influenza infections and some 36,000 deaths
Case Fatality Rate Seasonal Flu: 0.1%
COVID-19 “similar” to seasonal flu?
Let’s say ONLY 20,000,000 get infected by COVID-19
Total Deaths: 20,000,000 X 0.058 = 1,160,000
OVER 1 MILLION DEAD. NOT THE SAME AS SEASONAL FLU.
Learn simple mathematics, you might live longer.
Any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both. -Thomas Jefferson
Think about it…. these politicians are using every crisis to chisel away at your freedom.
The world is laughing hysterically at the stupidity of Americans.
Solution? Maybe no one should be allowed into government work without significant prior full-time experience in non-governmental job. These welfare pimps understand nothing.
Did she really say that?
“Whitmer said that Republicans “are acting as though we’re in the midst of a political problem. This is a public health crisis.”
That is a self-referentially absurd statement.
She starts the sentence off by naming “Republicans”, and then said ‘they’ are acting as though it’s a ‘political’ issue. If she’s defending her position because she’s a Democrat, that’s not a very good excuse for setting public policy, while the citizens are lose their livelihoods.
Opening up is not about politics, it’s about economics.
More and more, this is beginning to look more and more like a ‘power’ issue, than a ‘health’ issue or an ‘economic’ issue.
The longer they wait, the later they must relinquish the added measure of authority that has been ‘granted’ to them by the ‘will of the People’.
It is a fact that events like this give politicians a lot of power they usually don’t have. Some will no doubt see waiting as-long-as-possible before relinquishing it as a win/win no matter the potential cost, because that cost is currently an unknown. And fortunately for them, that lack of knowledge provides plausible deniability for waiting too long, which is something we may want to keep in mind come election time!
As a Mi citizen, I understand why Whitmer chose detrimental policies in the beginning as a knowledge-lacking, chief executive who has been exposed for being in over her head.
But that was relevant in March to a certain extent, and now, while armed with a significant breadth and depth of facts and data, she is still not up to the challenge.
We now know- without doubt, who is vulnerable and why, and who is least vulnerable. So, why are the least vulnerable under duress from lockdowns along with those who are vulnerable?
The current strategy guarantees 2 things- it will take forever to enjoy the benefits of herd immunity, and continually reoccurring lockdowns are our destiny because most of the population never gets the chance to become immune to it.
And btw, CBS, you’re a despicable example of “Journalism” by ending the piece with the last paragraph “Restaurants could begin dine-in service on May 16, when bars, casinos, gyms, and other places of public accommodations also could reopen.”
Honestly, there isn’t a snowball’s chance in Hell of that happening and you knew that before you chose to publish it. How the Hell do you people sleep at night?
When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
What makes the US specific is this black or white thing. Us and them all the time. Get into the policy’s of some European countries and see what they do, like Holland! we are making real progress, we have a intellectual lock-down. Get science- and experienced based arguments and make suggestions to alter some restrictions (I know, so European OMG). I read how Macy’s planning to reopen stores and that is pretty much as we do it in Holland, even without the temperature checks and the masks. It seems rather safe. But no mass gatherings for the rest of the year, barbershops closed, social distancing of course. And fased reopening with decks and balances, like Cuomo does it in New York. Good luck with this.
Gov Whitmer has in many cases acted for her own perceived political gain first and not for the best interests of Michigan. She erred badly by: 1. Making the low risk and widely used and easily available antimalarial drug used by MD’s as one of the few treatments – declaring it illegal to medically prescribe. Solely as a political foil. Then seeing that MD’s would ignore her colossal blunder for the political hay it was, she change her mind. A huge error that harmed citizens.
2. Unnecessarily used political haymaking to declare that the federal assistance to Michigan was not forth coming because of her, the Governor’s political disenchantment with the President. OK, yes a lot of citizens don’t like him but her statement was on WWJ radio was false, conjured up without substantiation and still not corrected by media or her office. This harmed the state by stooping low with fake facts, it served only to further divide. Her fake statements only divided us while weakly promoting her own political stock (somewhere).
3. Declaring by EO that citizens could not access their own property, this was far in excess of her constitutional authority and was an abusive measure that many saw as more than just an overstep and stupid, but it was seen as corruption of authority. Aside from being unconstitutional, It was not needed as a safety measure, steps outside of common sense and not supported by any facts.
4. Under penalty of law – Where did she get this one oar in the water declaration that canoes and kayak are OK, but not motor boats? Pot is OK, but garden hoses, fruit and veggie seeds are not? Looks like more dumb stuff that has nothing to do with general population health. Defies common sense, overbearing and only undermines faith in her governance.
5. She stopped health care outside of Covid-19 countermeasures and this is hurting many citizens whose medical upkeep has been sacrificed or suspended. I won’t muddy this up with the abortion being essential question, or whether recreational pot is essential (it’s being sold without restriction), but the hospital operation rooms, MRI facilities, follow-up critical care has all been stopped. This in many ways is critical care for many more than those afflicted with Covid-19. This decision was not a triage, it was a shortsighted edict. Was there a way to separate and isolate Covid-19 treatment and diagnosis and still have needed health care services? I know for a fact the answer is yes, we can follow both tracks safely. Difficult yes, impossible no. That was the protocol set up on the Navy Hospital ships (vastly under used by the way) and some, not all, medical facilities could have adapted isolation controls and separation. The devil is in the details, the ICU’s were never going to absorb the entire medical staff, even when the pandemic wave reached it’s crest. We’re laying off health care providers and have choked off the medical stream that keeps our medical system vibrant. It’s a lesson learned, but something that quick thinking, quick acting and clear headed leadership could have facilitated far better than it has.
5. Side note item: I’m getting older so had a contract to have my lawn mowed. It was nice to hear from the landscape company that they’d take measures to do so with health situation in mind. Their workers would travel in separate one person vehicles, so their own private cars would also arrive when two or more were on scene and for customers to expect a non-company vehicle along with their truck. Seemed sensible, then the Governor’s edict that no mowing could take place. Wholesale shutdown without considering safe effective alternatives. Then the leadership and it’s supporters are insulted because they know better than any voices that say, ‘Hey we can do this, and do it safely”. You need to self-correct and adjust along many of the enterprises that would allow operation to safely continue, but no it was edict then stubborn support of bad decisions.
Most citizens willing take measures to self-distance, wear masks in public areas and need only leadership and guidance on combined measures. The cudgel of beating them down with punishments isn’t the way to bring people together for a common good. Partisans will either completely support everything the Gov has done or reject it. The media will side with whatever political slant they have. But there is a large group, that does not waive confederate flags or open carry rifles who see a lack of common sense, political haymaking, arbitrary overstep and violation of constitutional rights by the Governor. She needs to fire some of her advisors. To her credit she has corrected some of the poorly thought out measures.
While well intentioned, the lock down order is patently unconstitutional. The ‘stay at home’ mandate is house arrest and, in the absence of a legal hearing for every individual, is a violation of the Fifth Amendment. The public gathering prohibition is a violation of the First Amendment right to assemble peaceably. There is no public health exception and stare law cannot supersede the Constitution. The First Amendment does not contain the word ‘except.’
