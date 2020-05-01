Coronavirus Diet: 9 Foods That Promote Relaxation To Help You Stay CalmFeeling on edge lately? With everything going on, take a moment for yourself by preparing one (or more) of these relaxation inducing meals.

5 Rules For The Best Tofu You've Ever Had, From Vegetarian ChefsAdd some tofu to your dinner menu with these expert tips from top vegetarian chefs.

Uber Eats Most Popular Orders During The Coronavirus PandemicHave you been ordering food while at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Uber Eats put together a list of some of the most popular dishes being delivered around the country.

Oakland U Rated Safest College in MichiganThe website YourLocalSecurity.com has ranked Oakland University the safest college in Michigan in it's "Safest College Campuses in America 2020".

The 3 Best Spots To Score Salads In DetroitGot a hankering for salads? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad outlets in Detroit.

The 3 Best Spots to Score Pizza in DetroitLooking to sample the best pizza around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Detroit to satisfy your cravings.