MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 42,356 and 3,866 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

8,342 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 24.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on April 24, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 25, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/1/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 104 2
Alpena 82 6
Antrim 10
Arenac 26 1
Baraga 1
Barry 36 1
Bay 150 6
Benzie 4
Berrien 263 15
Branch 64 2
Calhoun 231 15
Cass 30 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 11 1
Clinton 118 9
Crawford 53 4
Delta 13 2
Detroit City 9162 1040
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 133 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1600 192
Gladwin 16 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 19 5
Gratiot 21 1
Hillsdale 127 17
Houghton 2
Huron 19
Ingham 483 12
Ionia 80 2
Iosco 51 7
Isabella 60 7
Jackson 381 22
Kalamazoo 405 18
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1600 36
Lake 2
Lapeer 171 25
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 98 2
Livingston 343 19
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 5623 614
Manistee 11
Marquette 50 8
Mason 10
Mecosta 14 1
Menominee 5
Midland 60 6
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 296 12
Montcalm 40 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 288 17
Newaygo 24
Oakland 7423 705
Oceana 11 1
Ogemaw 14
Osceola 8
Oscoda 5
Otsego 92 8
Ottawa 254 11
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 16
Saginaw 684 63
Sanilac 36 5
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 183 12
St Clair 331 21
St Joseph 33 1
Tuscola 106 14
Van Buren 54 2
Washtenaw 1091 66
Wayne 7808 762
Wexford 9 2
MDOC* 1560 42
FCI** 90 2
Unknown 16 1
Out of State 8
Totals 42356 3866

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

