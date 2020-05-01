



– While it is important to practice social distancing, it is also critical to engage in dental distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Tiffani McElrath, lead dentist for My Community Dental Centers Detroit clinic says if you have been exposed to COVID-19, or think you may be sick, isolate your toothbrush just like you would isolate yourself from family.

You can become infected by coming into close contact (about 6 feet or two arm lengths) with a person who has COVID-19. COVID-19 is primarily spread from person to person. You can become infected from respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. You may also be able to get it by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then by touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Here are some tips:

If you have have been exposed to COVID-19, or think you may be sick, isolate your toothbrush just like you would isolate yourself from family.

Avoid side by side storage- keep your toothbrush by itself, upright in a cup, or toothbrush holder, by your bedside table or somewhere else isolated.

Wash your hands BEFORE flossing and brushing. The Centers for Disease Control recommend washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Make sure to wash your hands AFTER brushing and flossing too.

Disinfect the handle AFTER brushing. According to the National Institute of Health the coronavirus can live for 2-3 days on plastic.

Don’t contaminate your toothpaste. Be careful if you share the tube with someone. Don’t touch the tip of the tube directly onto your toothbrush. For example use a Q-tip to transfer the toothpaste from the tube to your toothbrush.

TRASH YOUR TOOTHBRUSH AFTER BEING SICK. Even if you’re healthy the American Dental Association recommends replacing your toothbrush every 3-4 months, or sooner if bristles are worn out.

