LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning in support of Michigan protestors stating they are “very good people” and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should “see them, talk to them, make a deal.”
This comes after hundreds protested Thursday at Michigan’s Capitol in Lansing, urging the governor to end Michigan’s state of emergency.
“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal,” Trump tweeted.
Thursday’s protest led to a large group gathering inside the House chambers yelling at Michigan State Police troopers and House sergeants. The protestors were demanding to be allowed on the House floor.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020
While Whitmer did not directly respond to President Trump’s tweet, the governor tweeted a Michelle Obama meme Thursday morning with a caption, “Our motto is: When they go low, we go high!”
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 1, 2020
