



Beth Behrs has made CBS her TV home for nearly a decade.

The actor became a star as Caroline Channing on “2 Broke Girls” with Kat Dennings and now plays Gemma on “The Neighborhood” with Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and Tichina Arnold. While Behrs has already been on a hit TV show before, this CBS sitcom is in a category of its own.

“The Neighborhood has truly been one of the most magical experiences of my life,” said Behrs in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “You’ve talked to the other people on this show and you know the level of talent on this show and also the heart of the people and how deeply we believe in the story we’re telling. It’s truly something I haven’t had in my career yet.”

Behrs has enjoyed many parts of her experience on “The Neighborhood,” but something she didn’t anticipate when starting the show was how much she was going to love watching Cedric the Entertainer perform in front of a live audience.

“Working with Cedric in front of a live audience, there’s such an element of you don’t know what he’s going to throw at you,” said Behrs. “As an actress who comes from the theater and loves that live feeling and electricity, I feel like working with Cedric has excited that theater-girl muscle in me. He’s so funny and unpredictable when we’re shooting in front of the audience.”

Like “The Neighborhood,” “2 Broke Girls” was a show that explored important topics through laughter. Behrs says comedy is a great entry point into larger societal conversations.

“Laughter is one of the most universal things that brings people together, maybe music as well,” said Behrs. “With laughter in particular, there’s a release that happens and a lot of times laughter comes out of a release of tragedy. 2 Broke Girls and The Neighborhood dealt with some issues that could be controversial in society that could break people apart, but the laughter brings them together.”

Two new episodes of “The Neighborhood” air back to back Monday night, starting at 8pm EST/PST.

