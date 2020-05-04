(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is serving Detroiters during this crisis by ensuring that the community has access to testing, regardless of whether they have health insurance, a primary care physician or access to transportation, and the critical resources many need as we fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the community, according to the city’s website. Here’s a look at the city’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
COVID-19 Tests Accessibility
Since March 29, Detroit has been providing free COVID-19 testing at the State Fairgrounds. The city says the number one goal is to make sure everyone who needs a test can get one. If you need access to a healthcare provider, the city can help you find one even if you do not have insurance.
Protecting First Responders
Detroit is taking every precaution to protect the first responders who serve the community. Rapid testing has helped get officers back to work, and rigorous safety procedures ensure they stay safe while on duty.
Detroit Fire Department
Detroit Police Department
Food Assistance
At five recreation centers, select Detroit Public Schools and participating charter schools, the City is helping distribute meals for seniors, children and families. If you are looking for food resources near you, visit here.
Water Restorations
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Detroiters who sign up for the Water Restart Plan are eligible to keep their water flowing for only $25 per month. Thousands are already participating: sign up here.
Homeless Assistance
Detroit is making sure all residents are being taken care of by connecting directly to the homeless population. Our team of nurses performs symptom screening three times a week at every shelter in Detroit. The city is also testing shelters for free to slow the spread of the virus. In addition, new City of Detroit Support Shelters have been set up to house homeless individuals who are symptomatic, or with positive diagnoses. At the CoD Support Shelters, homeless individuals receive a COVID-19 test, medical care and other support services. Find homelessness resources here.
