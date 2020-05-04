Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Domino’s is looking to hire 600 team members in 60 stores across the Metro Detroit area.
The available positions include delivery drivers customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Dave Cesarini, an Ann Arbor Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across Greater Detroit are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
To apply, visit here.
