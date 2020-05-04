



(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer may not be popular with those protesting outside the Capitol lately but she’s certainly receiving love from a well known Detroit rapper.

“That’s what people know me as in the city, they know me to do a song on like big topics,” said popular Detroit Rap Artist Gmac Cash.

Gmac Cash has been rapping for about nine years and has quite the following. Known for his topical and comical rap style, he said after seeing how protesters were against Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, he wanted to rap about it, as well show the Governor she’s supported by many in the urban community.

The song is titled “Big Gretch,” a name affectionately given to her by Detroiters.

“When we put big in front of something in Detroit, that means its big, so Big Gretch,” he said.

Recently, the song received over 100,000 hits on YouTube, including one from Governor Whitmer herself, who says she approves.

Whitmer took to Twitter Sunday saying she loved the nickname and the song. She even replied to one of the verses: “This is too much. Love the nickname. Love the song. See ya at the cookout, @GmacCash. Until then, Big Gretch says stay home and stay safe!”

