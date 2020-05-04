



(CBS DETROIT) – A critical supply is depleting and AAA Michigan is stepping in to raise awareness and money.

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic many blood drives across the country have been canceled and there is still a dire need for blood,” said AAA Michigan Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

One way to give back is to mask up, roll up your sleeve and donate blood to help support the American Red Cross.

The sleeves up campaign is calling on you to give what you can and pledge to donate during the virtual blood drive.

“The American Red Cross is encouraging individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply of blood throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Woodland.

The goal: to get 900 pints of blood and raise $100,000.

AAA is pushing to make this effort a success by matching the proceeds up to $50,000.

“And it will help to ensure that we still have a stable blood supply and you know blood is perishable and it can not be stock piled so it is important that we keep with those regular donations,” said Woodland.

To make a pledge and schedule a donation visit here.

The campaign runs through May 9.

