LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Due to a software issue, COVID-19 case and death counts are delayed for May 4.
Daily, thousands of tests results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) electronically. These messages are processed through software designed to act as an integrator that connects health reporting systems.
The evening of May 3, the integration software malfunctioned and stopped processing messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.
The malfunction has been resolved. No information was lost and all of the messages were retained. However, processing the backlog of messages will take a significant amount of time. Therefore, today’s data will be delayed and information will not be reported out until this evening and may not represent all data being processed.
MDHHS understands many people and programs rely on this information and is working to resolve this issue in as timely a manner as possible.
