WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (PATCH) — Beaumont Hospital is planning to reopen its Wayne location soon after previously announcing the hospital had closed to prepare for a second wave or coronavirus patients.
Officials said recently that the campus will reopen in phases as the health system brings staff back. Officials also said the hospital will serve patients with and without the coronavirus.
“Beaumont Health has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in the state,” Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said in a statement. “We’ve proudly responded to the community’s needs during this pandemic and reconfigured our hospitals and redeployed staff to provide high quality and safe care.
For more information visit here.