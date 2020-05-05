(CBS Local)- The NFL season is still several months away, but teams and the league are beginning to ramp up their preparations as we near the summer months. CBS is making its own preparations as well, welcoming veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis to the broadcast booth for the upcoming season.

“I have long admired Charles as one of the best NFL analysts on the air,” said Executive Producer of The NFL on CBS and Chairman of CBS Sports Sean McManus in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him join CBS Sports and bolster our already deep and talented NFL ON CBS broadcast team. Pairing Charles with Ian Eagle will strengthen our roster, and we look forward to this team being one of the best on television.”

Davis has spent the last five seasons covering the league full-time for FOX in the broadcast booth. He has has been around football in different roles since his time as a defensive back at the University of Tennessee.

“Having grown up watching iconic CBS Sports, and to now being a part of this family, I could not be more excited,” said Davis. “I’ve been blessed throughout my career to work with some exceptional play-by-play broadcasters and getting to work with Ian Eagle continues my great fortune.”

Davis brings a wealth of knowledge to the broadcast booth from not only the NFL but also the college game, having served as FOX’s lead college football analyst for years. He covered the BCS National Championship games from 2007-09.

Davis remains connected to the college game through his work with the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, serving as part of NFL Network’s live coverage of the Draft since 2007.

He will provide analysis and commentary across CBS Sports platforms including CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ, and CBS Sports digital platforms during the network’s coverage of NFL and college football.