We all know that one of the main ingredients for a successful Cinco de Mayo is salsa! Last Cinco de Mayo Americans purchased more than 25 million pounds of salsa, which equates to nearly $61.7 million. From the makers of the top-selling refrigerated salsa in the U.S., Fresh Cravings, here is a visual infographic (posted below as well) on the history of salsa, as well as other fun facts:
- Salsa is the most popular (by annual sales) in the Southeast and Western states, and the least popular in the Northeast and Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee
- 12.3 million cases of tequila were sold in the U.S. in 2019, approximately 34.1 million gallons
- Americans purchased approximately 2 million gallons of margarita mix last year, with classic Lime the most beloved flavor, followed by Strawberry, Mango, and Peach.
