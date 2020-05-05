  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 44,397 and 4,179 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 1, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 1, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/5/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 120 2
Alpena 85 7
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 1
Baraga 1
Barry 39 1
Bay 162 8
Benzie 4
Berrien 315 20
Branch 70 2
Calhoun 246 16
Cass 34 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 11 2
Clinton 120 10
Crawford 56 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 9424 1108
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 138 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1668 200
Gladwin 14 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 20 5
Gratiot 26 2
Hillsdale 137 21
Houghton 2
Huron 25 1
Ingham 518 14
Ionia 93 2
Iosco 52 7
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 367 26
Kalamazoo 489 22
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 1914 40
Lake 2
Lapeer 173 27
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 110 2
Livingston 362 20
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 5789 647
Manistee 11
Marquette 49 8
Mason 13
Mecosta 14 2
Menominee 6
Midland 62 7
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 327 13
Montcalm 46 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 318 18
Newaygo 31
Oakland 7522 772
Oceana 21 1
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 8
Oscoda 5
Otsego 94 8
Ottawa 295 12
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 18
Saginaw 742 70
Sanilac 36 5
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 189 12
St Clair 342 21
St Joseph 43 1
Tuscola 117 14
Van Buren 69 2
Washtenaw 1123 76
Wayne 7967 837
Wexford 9 2
MDOC* 1898 48
FCI** 98 2
Out of State 64
Unknown 13 1
Totals 44397 4179

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply