EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Easpointe Police and Fire Department released COVID-19 numbers for the city and police and fire stats for the month of April.

“First of all, we would like to thank all of you for abiding by the Stay At Home Executive Order. We do realize that this can be an inconvenience however it is necessary. The COVID-19 numbers for Eastpointe appear to be stabilizing. We seem to be heading in the right direction,” the department stated on its Facebook page.

According to the department as of May 5 there are 5,837 coronavirus cases in Macomb County, 644 coronavirus deaths in Macomb County. In Eastpointe there are 382 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths as of May 5.



The department also released stats for April 2020 and says they are significantly lower due to COVID-19.

Eastpointe Police Department had 1,193 calls for service, 37 arrests, 155 citations, 11 accidents, 857 assists, 114 FOIA requests and 55 pistol sales.

The Eastpointe Fire Department had 445 calls for service, 138 medical runs, 18 hazardous conditions, 21 service calls, 239 good intent calls and 25 false alarms. Here are the top five activities transpiring in both departments: Police

1. Full staffing at 44 sworn officers

2. Narcotics unit will be in full force in June

3. Four officers in the Field Training Program

4. Setting up new police vehicles

5. Working on purging property rooms Fire

1. New bunker gear will be delivered in July

2. Seeking a grant for smoke detectors/C02 alarms

3. Seeking grant for new engine

4. Posted for vacant firefighter position

5. Continue to research the purchase of a new ladder truck