Elon Musk’s newborn might have the strangest name you’ve ever heard.

 

 

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention CenterMarch 9, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

 

That’s not some American Eagle Outfitters coupon code for pre-distressed jeans, as one fan suggested. No, that’s the name Tesla’s TSLA, +0.92% Elon Musk — assuming he’s not joking — gave to the newborn he and his girlfriend Grimes just welcomed into the world.

“Mom & baby all good,” Musk told his fans in a tweet, adding another one showing off a freshly swaddled “X Æ A-12” marked up with face tatoos. “Never too young for some ink,” he wrote:

 

 

