Filed Under:Cole Bajema, College Basketball, Transfer Portal, University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Cole Bajema has entered the transfer portal.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 21: Cole Bajema #22 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to drive around Sean Jenkins #10 of the Presbyterian Blue Hose during the first half at Crisler Arena on December 21, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

The school announced Bajema’s decision Tuesday night. He played in 10 games this past season as a freshman.

The 6-foot-7 Bajema averaged 2.6 points per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 21: Cole Bajema #22 of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at Crisler Arena on December 21, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

Two other Michigan players have already transferred this offseason — David DeJulius to Cincinnati and Colin Castleton to Florida.

 

