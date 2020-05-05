  • WWJ-TVOn Air

DetroitSportsNation.com – (CBS Detroit)

 

When Steve Yzerman came home to take over as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he made it very clear that the team was rebuilding and though the goal is to eventually contend for a Stanley Cup, it is going to take time.

Yzerman knows the best way to build a great roster is to land elite talent via the NHL Draft and that is exactly the opportunity he will have when the draft begins.

According to the latest NHL Draft Lottery proposal, the Red Wings would be guaranteed to have a top 2 pick. Previously, the Red Wings were guaranteed a Top 4 pick in the 2020 draft.

 

 

 

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 23: Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning attends the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

If this proposal ends up coming to fruition, the Red Wings will end up landing either LW Alexis Lafrenière (if they pick No. 1) or C Quinton Byfield (if they pick No. 2).

 

 

 

HAMILTON, ON – JANUARY 16: Quinton Byfield #55 of Team Red skates during the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game against Team White at FirstOntario Centre on January 16, 2020 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

 

 

 

Lafrenière and Byfield are considered elite forwards and it is sounding more and more like one of them will be heading to the Red Wings.

It may be a few years before the Red Wings are in a position to contend for a Stanley Cup, but by the time the 2020 NHL Draft is complete, Yzerman will have his team one step closer to his ultimate goal.

 

 

