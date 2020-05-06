DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 16-year-old male is in stable condition after a Detroit shooting according to police.
It happened Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Greenfield.
Police say the 16-year-old was the passenger in a tan Subaru Legacy with a 21 year old female. The two were in a drive thru line at a local restaurant when two black males allegedly walked up and fired shots, striking the 16-year-old.
After the incident the 21-year-old driver took off. They were stopped in the area of Ford Road and Chase by Dearborn Police, where medics were called.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
