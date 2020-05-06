Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Detroit if you’ve got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 594-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1212 Griswold St.

The unit offers quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

17151 Chandler Park Drive (East English Village)

Here’s a 1,270-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 17151 Chandler Park Drive that’s going for $1,150/month.

In the unit, you’ll see hardwood flooring and a deck. Building amenities include garage parking. Animals are not permitted. Look out for a $50 application fee.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, check out this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that’s located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It’s listed for $1,200/month.

Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Also listed at $1,200/month, this 1,154-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Chrysler Drive.

The building has a resident lounge and on-site management. The unit also has a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

497 Prentis St. (Midtown)

And there’s this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 497 Prentis St. It’s listed for $1,200/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring. This property is cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

