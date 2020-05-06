  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 45,054 and 4,250 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 1, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 1, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/6/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 124 2
Alpena 86 7
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 1
Baraga 1
Barry 39 1
Bay 176 9
Benzie 4
Berrien 344 20
Branch 72 2
Calhoun 250 17
Cass 35 2
Charlevoix 14 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 123 10
Crawford 56 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 9536 1126
Dickinson 4 2
Eaton 141 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1710 208
Gladwin 15 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 20 5
Gratiot 26 2
Hillsdale 138 21
Houghton 2
Huron 28 1
Ingham 539 14
Ionia 98 2
Iosco 53 7
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 373 26
Kalamazoo 539 23
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2016 40
Lake 2
Lapeer 174 29
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 114 2
Livingston 366 20
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 5832 662
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 8
Mason 14
Mecosta 15 2
Menominee 6
Midland 63 7
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 354 15
Montcalm 46 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 335 19
Newaygo 32
Oakland 7573 774
Oceana 22 1
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 8
Oscoda 5
Otsego 95 8
Ottawa 313 14
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 18
Saginaw 760 74
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 196 13
St Clair 342 22
St Joseph 44 1
Tuscola 118 16
Van Buren 68 2
Washtenaw 1129 77
Wayne 8035 847
Wexford 9 2
MDOC* 1936 48
FCI** 104 2
Unknown 1
Out of State 6
Totals 45054 4250

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

