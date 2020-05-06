DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot and later crashing into a parked vehicle, according to Detroit Police.
It happened Tuesday at approximately 10:25 p.m. in the 19300 block of Winston.
Police say the 25-year-old man was inside of a white Dodge Charger speaking with an unknown suspect who was inside of a green Dodge Charger.
The suspect allegedly fired shots, striking the 25-year-old man and the suspect then fled southbound toward 7 Mile. The 25-year-old man took off, but struck a parked vehicle.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.