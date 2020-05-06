(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Long Lake Road under I-75 for bridge demolition starting at 9 a.m. Friday, May 8.
The closure is needed to allow for the demolition of the southbound I-75 bridge over Long Lake Road. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between 13 Mile and Adams roads.
This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year. I-75 traffic will not be impacted by the bridge demolition.
During the closure, posted detours for Long Lake Road include Livernois, Big Beaver and Crooks roads. After the demolition work is completed, Long Lake Road will reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10, with one lane open in each direction.
