OWOSSO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan barber has reopened his shop despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that non-essential businesses remain closed.
Karl Manke, 77, received a citation according to the Lansing State Journal for violating the executive order the third day his shop was open.
Violating the executive order is misdemeanor and carries a fine up to $1,000 with possible license sanctions.
Manke has been wearing masks, using an ultraviolet sanitizer on his tools and social distancing.
The Lansing State Journal reported Manke worked 15-hour days to keep up with the demand. Some customers traveled from Grand Rapids, Novi and Romulus.
Manke said he was denied unemployment three times. He also said he didn’t receive his stimulus check until Tuesday and couldn’t survive on nothing for any longer according to the Lansing State Journal.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.