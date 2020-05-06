



(CBS DETROIT) – 2020 is proving to be a challenging year.

A global pandemic pushed millions out of work, closed countless businesses and the left economy’s future in the air.

Wayne County feeling the brunt of the crisis as the epicenter for Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state.

The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency is stepping in front of the problem to provide relief to residents.

The agency has funds available for funeral costs food and housing expenses.

“If families are starting to get behind on their bills due to this crisis they just need to reach out and call us. So, regarding rent and mortgage assistance we can go up to $1,000 per household to assist with your rent and or your mortgage,” said C.E.O. Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency Louis Piszker.

The organization received $11 million through The Care Stimulus Act to support Wayne County residents.

Households are approved on a case by case basis but if you’re unemployed, or laid off or if you receive state benefits then you’re automatically qualified.

“If you have a child in head start or if you have a child that is receiving free or reduced lunch, if you are on any state benefits such as SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, you’re automatically eligible,” said Piszker.

Qualifying home owners can receive up to $1,500 for property taxes.

Up to $250 is available for utilities and funds are on hand for emergency plumbing repairs.

“That’s a large one. We can go up to $5,000 per household to get your water turned back on and we are prioritizing residents in Wayne County that currently do not have water because they need a major plumbing repair,” said Piszker.

For more information about Wayne Metro services call 313-388-9799 or apply online at waynemetro.org.

