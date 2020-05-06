Mild temperatures are in store for Detroit through Wednesday, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach 61 degrees today and 66 degrees on Thursday.
The immediate forecast also has moderate winds in store for today. Winds are expected to rise as high as 21 mph on Thursday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 13 mph.
The best chance of rain is forecast on Thursday at 38 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.02 inches. Skies will be cloudy today.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.