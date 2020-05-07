  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:"The Match", Peyton Manning, Phil Michelson, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady


BleacherReport.com – (CBS Detroit)

 

 

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

 

Tom Brady might be out of his element on the golf course, but he is looking confident ahead of The Match.

 

 

 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts to a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of The PLAYERS at the TPC Stadium course on March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

 

 

 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to pair with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and fellow NFL star Peyton Manning in a golf exhibition for COVID-19 relief next month. He’s already starting his trash talk:

 

 

 

Woods also admitted Brady has been sending messages to begin psyching out his opponents.

 

 

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the 13th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

 

 

“I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls,” read one of Brady’s messages to Woods, per Daniel Rapaport of Golfworld.

 

 

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Former NFL player Peyton Manning plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 07, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

 

 

Though Brady will have to prove it on the course, the buildup to The Match is already exciting.

 

 

Credit: BleacherReport.com

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply