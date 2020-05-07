LIVEGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 45,646 and 4,343 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 1, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 1, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/7/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 126 2
Alpena 86 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 1
Baraga 1
Barry 41 1
Bay 179 9
Benzie 4
Berrien 354 21
Branch 73 2
Calhoun 252 17
Cass 36 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 126 10
Crawford 56 4
Delta 15 2
Detroit City 9566 1147
Dickinson 4 2
Eaton 146 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1731 213
Gladwin 15 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 20 5
Gratiot 27 2
Hillsdale 146 21
Houghton 2
Huron 31 1
Ingham 557 14
Ionia 99 2
Iosco 54 8
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 380 26
Kalamazoo 561 25
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2076 41
Lake 2
Lapeer 174 29
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 121 2
Livingston 368 20
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 5876 678
Manistee 11
Marquette 53 8
Mason 15
Mecosta 15 2
Menominee 6
Midland 63 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 371 15
Montcalm 46 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 344 19
Newaygo 34
Oakland 7624 789
Oceana 23 1
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 8
Oscoda 5
Otsego 95 8
Ottawa 331 17
Presque Isle 12
Roscommon 18
Saginaw 772 78
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 198 13
St Clair 342 23
St Joseph 47 1
Tuscola 126 16
Van Buren 73 2
Washtenaw 1140 77
Wayne 8101 865
Wexford 9 2
MDOC* 2036 50
FCI** 106 3
Unknown 30
Out of State 3
Totals 45646 4343

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply