DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened May 6 at 4:45 p.m., in the 8100 block of Ellsworth.
Police say 37-year-old Alexander Washington and a 30-year-old male victim were involved in a verbal altercation. Washington fired shots, striking the victim in the body. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
As the investigation continued, it was believed that Washington barricaded himself inside of the location. Members of the Detroit Police Department’s SRT Unit entered the location and it was determined that Washington fled the scene.
If anyone knows this individual, or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct by calling 313-596-1040 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
