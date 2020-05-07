



(CBS DETROIT) – In a show of appreciation to medical personnel, White Castle gave away free Sliders and combo meals throughout April to EMTs, paramedics, nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals. In all, healthcare workers in White Castle’s 14 markets enjoyed more than $1 million worth of free combo meals, funded entirely by the family-owned business.

In addition to the free combo meals, White Castle delivered more than 10,000 Sliders to hospital workers in Cincinnati, Columbus, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Louisville, Indianapolis, New York and New Jersey. It has plans this week and next to deliver 1,700 Sliders to five hospitals in Minneapolis and is working to schedule additional food drops in other cities.

“As a family-owned business for 99 years, White Castle has a long tradition of supporting the people in the communities we serve,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’ve been inspired by first responders everywhere who have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic, and we wanted to do what we could to feed their souls and to say thanks.”

White Castle was so impressed by the heroic efforts of these first responders it made the commitment to offer healthcare workers one free meal a day for the month of April. The initiative was expanded by making food drops at hospitals, giving healthcare workers a little treat while working. Team members from multiple White Castle restaurants prepared and delivered Crave Cases and Crave Crates, each one holding individually packaged Original Sliders and Cheese Sliders.

“In the midst of this incredibly tough time, healthcare workers are putting it all on the line to serve and take care of us,” Richardson said. “The complimentary food was our way of letting them know we appreciate everything they’re doing. We are honored that we were able to give back to them.”

