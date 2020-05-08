  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 46,326 and 4,393 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 1, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 1, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/8/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 130 2
Alpena 86 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 1
Baraga 1
Barry 44 1
Bay 185 9
Benzie 4
Berrien 376 22
Branch 76 2
Calhoun 254 17
Cass 39 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 126 10
Crawford 56 4
Delta 15 2
Detroit City 9648 1154
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 152 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1739 214
Gladwin 16 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 20 5
Gratiot 27 2
Hillsdale 151 21
Houghton 2
Huron 34 1
Ingham 563 16
Ionia 103 2
Iosco 54 8
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 381 25
Kalamazoo 573 25
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2135 41
Lake 2
Lapeer 174 29
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 126 2
Livingston 374 20
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 5963 682
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 9
Mason 18
Mecosta 16 2
Menominee 6
Midland 66 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 383 16
Montcalm 46 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 344 19
Newaygo 34
Oakland 7664 805
Oceana 24 1
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5
Otsego 95 9
Ottawa 353 17
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 779 79
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 201 16
St Clair 353 23
St Joseph 51 1
Tuscola 130 17
Van Buren 81 2
Washtenaw 1160 80
Wayne 8176 874
Wexford 10 2
MDOC 2124 50
FCI 109 3
Unknown 71
Out of State 7
Totals 46326 4393

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

