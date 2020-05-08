METRO DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday freeway closures throughout Metro Detroit. All work is subject to change.
MDOT says the road construction project is an essential function and transportation workers in the field will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.
Here’s a list of the closures:
I-75:
Oakland – EB/WB Long Lake CLOSED at I-75, Fri 9am-Sun 5pm.
I-94:
Wayne – EB I-94, Livernois to Warren Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 7am-Sat 7pm.
Wayne – WB I-94, US-24/Telegraph to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, thru Sun 7pm.
M-59:
Oakland – WB M-59, Squirrel Rd to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 7am-Fri 7pm.
Oakland – EB M-59, MLK Jr Blvd to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 7am-Fri 7pm.
