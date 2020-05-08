Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the COVID-19 crisis hitting Michigan hard and changing things overnight, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time in her first extended interview to discuss it and path forward on a special MICHIGAN MATTERS airing 11:30 AM Sunday on CBS 62.
Whitmer, the state’s 49th governor, is the sole guest as she talks about being at the forefront of the state’s battle against the pandemic. She discusses what it’s been like with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and provides updates on efforts to reopen amid some public backlash. Her Stay at Home order remains in effect through May 28, but the ban on construction and real estate sectors was lifted this week. And the ban on manufacturing –including the auto sector – will be lifted May 11. She laid out her six phase plan to do more.
Whitmer, a sports fan and MSU alum, discusses prospects for fall football and games at Spartan Stadium and the Big House, as well as MLB .
She was asked about the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, and she discusses the mad dash for PPE materials for health care workers and those on the front lines and what will be needed in the days ahead.
Whitmer’s handling of the crisis has catapulted her to the national stage and she was asked about it, SNL’s impersonation of her, the bobble head, the recent rap song about her and the nickname “Big Gretch.”
Whitmer, one of four National Co-Chairs of former Vice President Joe Biden’s Presidential campaign, addressed talk she is on the short list for his vice presidential pick. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee who will take on President Donald Trump this fall, has said he’d pick a woman as his running mate.
