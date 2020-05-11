Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 7-year-old girl is in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Sunday at 1:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Burgess where shots were fired into the house by an unknown suspect.
The girl was struck in the body according to police and was transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
