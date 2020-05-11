



Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Detroit if you don’t want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

First, listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

The furnished apartment offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The rental is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It’s listed for $1,240/month for its 1,030 square feet.

Expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Building amenities feature secured entry, garage parking, and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit and a $150 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable, and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5853 Third St. (Wayne State)

Here’s a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 5853 Third St. that’s going for $1,250/month.

In the condo, you’ll find high ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, central heating, carpeted floors, and a deck. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking, and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1000 Van Dyke Manor (West Village)

Then, listed at $1,295/month, this 863-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1000 Van Dyke Manor.

In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building boasts secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5244 Commonwealth St. (Woodbridge)

Finally, there’s this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 5244 Commonwealth St. It’s listed for $1,300/month for its 1,300 square feet.

Plan on hardwood flooring in the unit. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

