MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. EST.

22,686 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 8, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 8, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/11/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 157 2
Alpena 87 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 1
Baraga 1
Barry 51 1
Bay 204 9
Benzie 4
Berrien 403 24
Branch 80 2
Calhoun 268 17
Cass 42 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 128 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 9851 1192
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 151 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1765 224
Gladwin 17 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 20 5
Gratiot 33 4
Hillsdale 153 22
Houghton 2
Huron 36 1
Ingham 586 17
Ionia 110 3
Iosco 55 8
Isabella 62 7
Jackson 400 26
Kalamazoo 622 32
Kalkaska 18 2
Kent 2332 42
Lake 2
Lapeer 177 30
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 128 2
Livingston 376 22
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6064 699
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 21
Mecosta 16 2
Menominee 6
Midland 66 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 393 17
Montcalm 46 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 384 20
Newaygo 35
Oakland 7752 849
Oceana 30 1
Ogemaw 16
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 420 19
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 809 85
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 211 17
St Clair 358 25
St Joseph 65 1
Tuscola 139 17
Van Buren 93 4
Washtenaw 1192 81
Wayne 8343 913
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2139 54
FCI** 114 3
Unknown 10 1
Out of State 26
Grand Total 47552 4584

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

**Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

