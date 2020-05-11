  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – As Ford and General Motors reopen, both companies are still required to make ventilators.

Under the Defense Production Act, GM is expected to produce 30,000 ventilators by August and Ford will produce 50,000 by July.

But health experts are saying the U.S. is now over producing the medical equipment.

The White House is now planning on shipping excess ventilators to other countries.

