  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Automakers are preparing to ramp up production ahead of the collective May 18 start date.

General Motors says three of its auto part plants are calling in workers this week.

Skilled trade and salary workers will return to 13 of its U.S. plants including Flint next week.

Ford’s Dearborn and Wayne plants will also open next week.

The company’s flat rock plant will open on May 25.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply