Filed Under:Allison Laako, Brandon Calhoon, Detroit Proud, Escaping Pavement, Heard In Detroit, Jackamo, Leann Banks, Levi Bootcut, Local Music, Matt Dmits, Ohly, Shane Sanders, The Hard Lessons, This is a Good Sound, Tosha Owens


With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From bedroom jams, to home studio sessions, to being invited (digitally) right into your favorite artist’s living room…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!

 

The Hard Lessons

 

Matt Dmits

 

Tosha Owens

 

Brandon Calhoon & Shane Sanders

 

Allison Laako

 

Jackamo

 

Escaping Pavement

 

Levi Bootcut

 

Ohly

 

Leann Banks

 

 

