(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing both directions of Maple Road under I-75 to set bridge beams starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Maple Road will reopen to traffic by 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. During the beam setting operation, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed at Maple Road.
Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier. This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year. Upon reopening, the right lane of westbound Maple Road will remain closed.
The posted detour for eastbound Maple Road includes Stephenson Highway, Big Beaver and John R. roads. The westbound Maple Road detour includes John R., Big Beaver and Rochester roads.
